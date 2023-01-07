‘Winter Wellness Challenge’ begins in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg has thrown down a physical-fitness gauntlet of sorts and now will wait to see how many residents take up the “Winter Wellness Challenge.”

The challenge is simple: Encourage people to log 23 miles over the next four weeks.

Initially, the thought was the distance would be covered by walking or running in spurts and stretches.

Now, the city says miles also can be gained by biking, swimming, attending fitness classes or aerobics.

Nadine Armstrong, Hattiesburg Parks and Recreation innovative programs coordinator, said that she’s excited to see how many will participate in the challenge.

“People think that 23 miles in four weeks is a lot, but, then when you really break it down, it’s less than a mile a day,” Armstrong said. “So, it kind of holds people accountable, but it also challenges people, and then you can kind of compete with each other.”

Everyone who completes the challenge will be entered to win prizes.

Everyone who completes 23 miles by Feb. 3, will receive a “23 for ‘23″ bumper sticker.

A medal will be awarded to the person who logs the most miles, Armstrong said.

The challenge is open to anyone, open to all ages.

Armstrong said she encourages everyone to sign up as soon as possible to have the proper time to complete the challenge.

If you wish to log more miles, Armstrong asked that an old adage be followed: “Honesty is the best policy.”

“How you can log your miles is we can give you a login form and it’s also found on our website that you’ll get online, but if you want to, you can log in any way you’d like,” Armstrong said. “So, if you have an app that you just want to take a picture that shows your weekly miles, you can do that. If you want to put in a word document and just put in your day-by-day, that’s fine.

“We’re not going to audit your miles. If you’re cheating, then you’re cheating yourself.”

To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/hburgwinterwellness or e-mail narmstrong@hattiesburgms.com if you have any questions.

Registration and updates can be found at cityofhpr.sportngin.com.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.