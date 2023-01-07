Win Stuff
Volunteers help pick up 25,000 wreaths at the Biloxi National Cemetery

Volunteers gather wreaths to store them away for next Christmas.
Volunteers gather wreaths to store them away for next Christmas.(WLOX)
By Leslie Rojas
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -Volunteers gathered at the National Biloxi Cemetery to pick up Christmas wreaths.

Hundreds of volunteers helped lay wreaths to cover every single grave at the cemetery back in December. A month later, they are picking them up.

“I didn’t realize how many people would come; I thought it was going to be like 10 of us. I’m glad I came. It’s bigger than what I thought it would be,” volunteer Bill Walkling said.

Children, veterans, and community members helped pick up and store away the wreaths. Kevin Gary is a veteran who has a lot of friends buried at the cemetery. He usually participates in these events. This time, he brought his granddaughter Annalee Gary with him.

“It’s neat. She knows somebody that is out here now. It’s interesting to come out. I need a pen and paper to figure out how many folks I know that are out here,” Gary said.

Biloxi National Cemetery director Albert Maxwell told WLOX he wanted to thank all volunteers for taking time off to help.

