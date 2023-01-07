U.S. 49 south construction causes concern among some in nearby community

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Construction along U.S. 49 south has some residents in a nearby community concerned.

Some in the Brooklyn community were left searching for answers as highway structures interrupted their normal traffic patterns.

“People are just getting confused with all of the construction,” said retired educator Carol Lott.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation is building medians along U.S. 49 south to slow the rate of car accidents.

But Lott said that she is concerned for her family’s safety.

“I have two grandchildren, one who drives and one who rides the school bus in the afternoon so they’re crossing this highway twice a day.”

While it may be confusing for those who travel the area, MDOT said that drivers should pay attention and take their time when crossing through the sections.

“Just be aware of your surroundings,” said MDOT district engineer Kelly Castleberry. “MDOT realizes that it is a change.

“Once the contractor gets out of the way and motorists begin to use that and all the crossovers on a routine basis, a new habit will be formed and the impact won’t be felt at that time. You’ll be used to it and that will reduce the accidents in itself as well.”

Castleberry said that the final touches for the intersections are expected to be completed by the end of the summer.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.