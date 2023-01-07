Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Traveling Holocaust exhibit to open at Hattiesburg library Jan. 9

"Americans and the Holocaust" includes several panels and four video kiosks.
"Americans and the Holocaust" includes several panels and four video kiosks.(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 9:02 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A traveling exhibit that focuses on America’s reaction to the Holocaust opens Monday at the Library of Hattiesburg, Petal and Forrest County Monday.

“Americans and the Holocaust” runs from Jan. 9-Feb. 10 and is free to the public.

Hattiesburg was selected as one of 50 sites to host the touring version of the exhibit, which opened in April 2018 at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D. C.

State and local leaders joined several Hattiesburg residents for a news conference about the exhibit Friday afternoon.

Some of those attending lost family members in the Holocaust.

“The idea of them having this traveling exhibit, it’s just educational,” said David Shemper of Hattiesburg.

Shemper said members of his grandmother’s family died in the Holocaust.

“The hope is something like this never happens again, although genocide has happened since the Holocaust, just not to the extent of the Holocaust,” he said.

The exhibit was originally scheduled to make a stop in Hattiesburg in 2020, but was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I have members of my family who are part of that Jewish community and so, to be able to have this exhibit and tell the stories and ask the questions that in present day, because the lessons of the past are every bit as important today as they were generations ago,” said state Rep. Missy McGee of Hattiesburg.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

-
Pedestrian hit on I-59 on NYE in Hattiesburg identified
Ahkeem Lacey, 28, of Waynesboro.
Waynesboro man arrested after incident at Laurel MDOC Wednesday
Mississippi Power is warning of fake phone calls demanding payment … or else.
Mississippi Power warning customers of phone scam
$4 million lottery ticket sold in Mississippi; largest in state history
Police said it appears the husband and father, Michael Haight, shot and killed his wife Tausha,...
Utah family killed in murder-suicide was previously known to police, officials say

Latest News

An event celebrating that achievement was held at the headquarters of the Dixie Electric Power...
DE Fastlink reaches 10K subscribers
PRCC's Wildcat Mobile Maintenance Training Unit will offer workforce training an job sites.
PRCC using new mobile classroom for workforce training
Hattiesburg's New Year's Eve crowd is expected to have supplied a tasty financial boost for...
Hattiesburg expected to have received New Year's economic bump to start 2023
Special traffic plan announced ahead of Chick-fil-A Petal opening