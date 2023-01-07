Win Stuff
New director of Mississippi’s officer training academy named

Anthony Carleton
Anthony Carleton(WTVA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 12:18 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi has named a new leader for its law enforcement officer training academy.

Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell on Friday announced the appointment of Anthony Carleton to director of the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officer Training Academy in Pearl.

“I want to congratulate Tony Carleton on his appointment,” said Gov. Tate Reeves in a news release. “His extensive law enforcement experience will play an incredibly valuable role in helping to guide the future of MLEOTA, a critically important institution that trains our state’s heroic law enforcement officers.”

Carleton has more than 20 years of experience in law enforcement from various branches. Previously, Carleton served as a training officer with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department in Oxford, and as Police Chief of the Tupelo and Columbus police departments.

Carleton said he looks forward to the new post and the future development of law enforcement recruits in the state.

