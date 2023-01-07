Lamar County tennis court development underway

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Lamar County residents are one step closer to having tennis and pickleball courts in their own area.

The Lamar County Board of Supervisors accepted a bid of $2.1 million earlier this week to begin the first phase of what it hopes will become a sports complex in the future.

“Phase one is going to be a tennis and pickleball facility with eight tennis courts and eight pickleball courts,” Lamar County Supervisor Mitch Brent said. “We’re in the middle of that process. You’re right. This whole area was a forest about two months ago, and it’s taken a lot of work from loggers and our county guys out here with grinders grinding up all the woods and prepping it for the project.”

The project is a collaborative effort involving the Lamar County supervisors, school board, and the City of Hattiesburg. Not only will the courts be open to the public, but the Oak Grove tennis team will also use the facility instead of travelling more than 20 minutes to practice and play at Tatum Park.

“All of that moving over to Tatum every day is not exactly safe,” said Oak Grove tennis coach, Brian Long. “We’ve got travel issues. We have to make sure people have rides because everybody can’t drive. It’s definitely an issue trying to get everybody over to Tatum every day.”

The county has just more than $1 million currently allocated to the $2.1 million bid.

While some have questioned whether the project had stalled, Brent said media outlets have residents questioning if the project has stalled, Brent said he is confident community efforts are keeping plans on track.

