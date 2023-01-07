Win Stuff
JCSD made 1,563 and counting arrests in 2022

JCSD makes 1,563 arrests for 2022
JCSD makes 1,563 arrests for 2022(wdam)
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 8:52 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - At this point in the new year, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department is in its counting house, counting up its arrests, charges and bookings from 2022.

At the moment, the number stands at 1,563 for folks arrested and booked into both juvenile and adult detention centers.

Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said the figure includes more than 200 narcotics’ arrests, as well as an uptick from an unexpected category.

“We’ve seen an increase in crimes with petty, such as ATVs, trailers,” Berlin said.

Berlin said while his department fought the good fight against narcotics, that fight is far from over.

“A lot of fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine,” Berlin said. “Hopefully, after the point we made to these dealers and users last year, we’re not fighting it as bad this year.

“But it’s going to be on the rise again.”

Berlin said his top priority for 2023 is the community.

“We want our communities to be safe for our kids, we want our communities to be safe for our elderly people,” Berlin said. “For people in general. We don’t want these people (dealers) in our community.”

Berlin said he also is going to utilize social media again.

“If you see something, let me know.” Berlin said. “If you see something that don’t look right, let me know. Let somebody know.”

