Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Hattiesburg dance studio preparing for Sunday show

Hattiesburg dance studio to perform its take on "The Nutcracker" Sunday
By Brandy McGill
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 4:14 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Although the holidays are over, things are just getting started for one Hattiesburg dance studio.

“Dance Art Dance” is preparing for its winter production Sunday, “The Stereo-cracker.”

This is the well-known “Nutcracker” production, but with a splash of cultural creativity.

As the studio prepares for the second annual show, dance directors are reminded of their ultimate goal: introducing arts to more people of color.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said it appears the husband and father, Michael Haight, shot and killed his wife Tausha,...
Utah family killed in murder-suicide was previously known to police, officials say
According to the Shady Grove Volunteer Fire Department, the accident occurred Thursday night...
Jones Co. firefighters urge others to stop, stay on scene after ‘lucky’ driver survives accident
Mayra Rios, 37, is charged with lottery theft and lottery fraud, both of which are...
Convenience store employee charged with stealing lottery tickets, cashing in prize winnings, police say
Ahkeem Lacey, 28, of Waynesboro.
Waynesboro man arrested after incident at Laurel MDOC Wednesday
The fire department issued a warning to drivers to be on the lookout for deer.
Driver suffers minor injuries after encountering buck

Latest News

Hattiesburg dance studio to perform Sunday
Hattiesburg dance studio to perform its take on "The Nutcracker" Sunday
Hattiesburg Zoo relaunches its outreach program
Hattiesburg Zoo relaunches outreach program
A camper was destroyed in a Friday afternoon fire in Moselle.
Camper destroyed in Friday afternoon fire
Laurel home destroyed in Friday morning fire
Laurel home destroyed in Friday morning fire