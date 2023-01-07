Hattiesburg dance studio preparing for Sunday show

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Although the holidays are over, things are just getting started for one Hattiesburg dance studio.

“Dance Art Dance” is preparing for its winter production Sunday, “The Stereo-cracker.”

This is the well-known “Nutcracker” production, but with a splash of cultural creativity.

As the studio prepares for the second annual show, dance directors are reminded of their ultimate goal: introducing arts to more people of color.

