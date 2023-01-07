Win Stuff
Camper destroyed in Friday afternoon fire

A camper was destroyed in a Friday afternoon fire in Moselle.
A camper was destroyed in a Friday afternoon fire in Moselle.(Jones County Fire Council)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 3:07 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
From Jones County Fire Council Public Information Office

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Friday afternoon fire in in the Moselle community destroyed a camper.

Moselle and Southwest Jones volunteer fire departments responded at 75 Berry Road about 3:00 p.m.

The camper was engulfed in flames upon arrival of the first responding firefighters. Fire personnel began a defensive fire attack and protected surrounding structures.

The large, 2014 Solairl camper sustained catastrophic damage.

Owners Michael and Heather Dennis were at their home next to the camper when the incident occurred.

No injuries were reported and the camper was unoccupied at the time of the incident.

Laurel home destroyed in Friday morning fire
Some Brooklyn residents unhappy with construction on U.S. 49 south
Waynesboro man's bond adds up to $65,000 at first appearance Friday
Tennis complex still a green light in Lamar County
