Camper destroyed in Friday afternoon fire

From Jones County Fire Council Public Information Office

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Friday afternoon fire in in the Moselle community destroyed a camper.

Moselle and Southwest Jones volunteer fire departments responded at 75 Berry Road about 3:00 p.m.

The camper was engulfed in flames upon arrival of the first responding firefighters. Fire personnel began a defensive fire attack and protected surrounding structures.

The large, 2014 Solairl camper sustained catastrophic damage.

Owners Michael and Heather Dennis were at their home next to the camper when the incident occurred.

No injuries were reported and the camper was unoccupied at the time of the incident.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.