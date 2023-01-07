Win Stuff
6 MHSAA high school baseball teams to participate in Hank Aaron Tribute Week tournament

By Garrett Busby
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 4:53 PM CST
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Hank Aaron Sports Academy announced the six high school baseball squads that will compete in the inaugural Hank Aaron Sunday Showcase on Sunday, April 2.

The event was planned to honor the life and career of Hank Aaron as a part of a tribute week.

“This series of games was critical for us to include as part of the Hank Aaron Tribute Week as we endeavor to carry on the Legacy of Mr. Hank Aaron and that of making the game of baseball available to all communities regardless of social, economic, or racial status,” Clint Johnson, the Director of Player Development at Hank Aaron Sports Academy said. “We wanted to be sure to include other youth and communities in this event so that we could not only expand the development of baseball and softball to these young men and women but also spark interest in the game to those future generations who have not been given the opportunity to participate.”

The participating teams and times of play are as follows:

  • 12 p.m. Raymond vs. Yazoo City
  • 3 p.m. Ridgeland vs. Port Gibson
  • 6 p.m. Canton vs. Vicksburg

“While Mississippi’s capital city of Jackson is unfortunately known for having seven high schools without one of them having an on-campus baseball field to play on, we wanted to take a global approach to solve some of the underserved issues that plague our youth,” stated Clint Johnson.

Smith Wills Stadium will host the tournament on April 2.

A collegiate baseball exhibition game between the Jackson State Tigers and the Mississippi Braves on Wednesday, April 5, will also be played to conclude the tribute week at 6:30 p.m., with all of the gate proceeds being donated to charity.

