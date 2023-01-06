Waynesboro man’s bond set after Laurel MDOC incident

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - On Friday, a Waynesboro man’s bond was set during his initial appearance in Laurel Municipal Court for charges filed against him from an incident at the Mississippi Department of Corrections in Laurel.

According to the Laurel Police Department, 28-year-old Ahkeem Lacey was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and simple assault on a police officer - felony. His bond was set for $50,000 for felony simple assault on a police officer and $5,000 for possession of a firearm by a felon.

Lacey was also charged with resisting arrest and introduction of contraband into a correctional facility. His full bond was set at $65,000, according to the Jones County Inmate Roster.

Laurel officers were dispatched to the MDOC at 1117 W 6th Street around 11 a.m. Wednesday. At the scene, officers learned that Lacey had gotten into a physical altercation with a corrections officer.

Lacey had reportedly traveled with another person to the department building to make a report when an official suspected Lacey might’ve had possession of a controlled substance. It was later learned that Lacey, a former felon, was in possession of a firearm.

The altercation resulted in the suspect allegedly assaulting and breaking a correction officer’s nose.

