Utility: Repairs underway on utility pole that has caused a ‘large power outage’ in Ellisville

From Dixie Electric Power Association Public Information Office

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) -”A large power outage” in the City of Ellisville could take up to five hours to repair after a utility pole was ruined by a vehicle crash Thursday evening

The Dixie Electric Power Association said crews are en route to “change out” a downed utility pole, but that the process could take four to five hours to restore power.

“We appreciate your patience as we rebuild this portion of the power line,” the association posted. “Unfortunately, this is not a quick fix.”

Details of where the accident happened or how many Ellisville customers are affected by the power outage.

