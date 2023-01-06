Win Stuff
Utility: Repairs underway on utility pole that has caused a ‘large power outage’ in Ellisville

Parts of Ellisville could be without power over the next few hours as Dixie Electric Power...
Parts of Ellisville could be without power over the next few hours as Dixie Electric Power Association crews replace a p0owerr pole that was damaged in a vehicle accident Thursdays night,(MGN)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 9:37 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
From Dixie Electric Power Association Public Information Office

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) -”A large power outage” in the City of Ellisville could take up to five hours to repair after a utility pole was ruined by a vehicle crash Thursday evening

The Dixie Electric Power Association said crews are en route to “change out” a downed utility pole, but that the process could take four to five hours to restore power.

“We appreciate your patience as we rebuild this portion of the power line,” the association posted. “Unfortunately, this is not a quick fix.”

Details of where the accident happened or how many Ellisville customers are affected by the power outage.

