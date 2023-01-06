Win Stuff
Traffic concerns still hang in the balance after Chick-fil-A grand opening

By Hannah Hayes
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 7:38 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - As expected, traffic will continue to be watched after Petal celebrated Chick-fil-A’s grand opening Thursday.

As the day went on, traffic flowed smoothly, thanks to the help of off-duty police officers and Chick-fil-A workers.

Owner Annah Johnson said she’s just happy to finally be opened.

“We started out with a food truck here and a dream and we are super excited, as you can see,” Johnson said. “I think Petal is really excited and we have some great team members and we ask for everybody’s patience as we learn and grow and get through some of those growing pains.

“But we are happy to serve and we’re happy to serve (Thursday) and happy that you’re here.”

Johnson said the plan is to continue, business as usual, as the traffic lessens over the next few weeks.

