Sunny skies will continue into the weekend.

Patrick's Thursday PM Forecast 1/5
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
This evening will be clear and cool as temperatures fall into the upper 40s. Overnight lows will be in the upper 30s.

Tomorrow will be bright and sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

Saturday will be a little warmer during the afternoon as highs reach the low 70s. Skies will be mostly sunny all day.

Sunday will be cloudy with scattered showers throughout the day. Highs will be in the mid 60s.

Monday and Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Patrick's Thursday PM Forecast 1/5
01/05 Ryan’s “Chilly Again” Thursday Morning Forecast
01/03 Ryan’s “Rapid Clearing” Wednesday Morning Forecast
