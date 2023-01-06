Marion County Sheriff’s Department hoping to build camera network

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is asking home and business owners with security cameras to register online, giving residents the ability to share specific footage that could aid in an investigation.

“We’ll go there during the day,” Marion County Sheriff Berkley Hall said. “Most people have got to work if they want to make a living and have money. So, they’re not home, and we’ve go to double back. Where we can send this request via internet, when they look at it and see that we requested it, they send it to us that night or whatever. 24 hours a day. "

The sheriff says the concept is no different than law enforcement approaching a home or business and asking to see any camera footage.

Ideally, registration would cut down on time spent looking for cameras and maximize the time pursuing a potential suspect. Investigators would have an actual map of available cameras in specific areas.

This is a concept business owner and former law enforcement officer Mike Cooper said he fully understands.

“It’s a good tool,” Cooper said. “Being formerly in law enforcement, I know that you need every bit of information you can.

“We’ve solved murder cases where we’ve had just a brief piece of camera footage when we had nothing to go by. We had a brief piece of camera footage where we seen the suspect come out of a ditch off of a bank camera.”

Of course, not everyone is on board with the program. The department’s Facebook post has nearly 100 comments, some of which are firmly against the idea.

But Hall said his office has no intention of taking advantage.

“We just want to assure the public that we’re doing this for their benefit as well as ours,” Hall said.

