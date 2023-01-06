Win Stuff
LFD fire units respond to early morning house fire on South 11th Avenue

The fire was brought under control an hour after units arrived at the scene, according to...

By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 1:26 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Firefighters with the Laurel Fire Department work to put out a house fire that took place early Friday morning.

According to Laurel Fire Chief Leo Brown, the department got a 911 call from dispatch around 5:55 a.m. about a fully involved structure fire on South 11th Avenue.

Brown said acting shift commander, Capt. Charles Newwel, dispatched three engine companies: E-1, E-4 and E-6, with E-4 being the first unit to arrive at the scene.

When E-4 arrived, the unit reported a single-story wood-frame home fully consumed by flames, and the three engine crews performed offensive and defensive attacks on the home.

The fire was brought under control an hour after units arrived at the scene, according to Brown. The engine crews remained on the scene to perform salvage and overhaul hitting hotspots to prevent a rekindle.

Brown said all LFD personnel left the scene at 8:50 a.m.

The house suffered major fire dame in the rear area, as well as a partial roof collapse. No injuries were reported.

A cause for the fire has not yet been determined, and no further information will be released at this time, according to Brown.

Brown thanked the crews that responded to the call by commending them on an “excellent job.”

Friday morning’s fire is LFD’s second house fire of 2023 after a fire that happened on New Year’s Day on North 8th Avenue.



