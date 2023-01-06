Some Lamar County residents pushing back against solar farm

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Some Lamar County residents are are not happy with the idea of another solar farm coming to town.

The company, lightsource bp, shared details about the proposal with WDAM on Thursday.

While Sumrall already hosts one, another is set to come to Purvis.

Randal Penton, who lives along Jake Johnson Road, has a property line that stops along the projected solar farm.

“I’m worried about the health issues and the depreciation and the property values,” said Penton.

Another nearby resident, Lindsay Thomley, opposes the addition of the solar farm nearby.

While health and property are encompassed in her worries, her mind goes somewhere else first.

“I think about the animals more than I even think about myself and the land,” said Thomley. “We’re supposed to be stewards of the land and protect it.”

Both Penton and Thomley have gone around their neighborhood and encouraged people to have their voices heard.

They started a petition online, where more than 150 people already have signed.

“I just want to wake up the neighborhood and tell my neighbors what’s going on, so they have an opportunity to object to it or at least have a voice in it,” said Penton.

No date has been released for the community engagement meeting.

After the meeting, Lightsource BP, the company building the solar farm, will have to present to the planning commission.

Final determination will be up to the Lamar County Board of Supervisors.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.