Jones Co. firefighters urge others to stop, stay on scene after ‘lucky’ driver survives accident

According to the Shady Grove Volunteer Fire Department, the accident occurred Thursday night along Trace Road in Jones County.(Shady Grove Volunteer Fire Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Firefighters are calling a driver “very lucky” after he survived an accident that landed his car underwater.

According to the Shady Grove Volunteer Fire Department, the accident occurred Thursday night along Trace Road in Jones County.

Fire and rescue crews were alerted to the accident by an anonymous 911 call.

“Whoever saw it happen and called did not stop to help or even stay on scene to help firefighters locate the car,” reads a Facebook post by Shady Grove VFD.

Firefighters reported they could not locate the vehicle at the location the caller gave, but it was later spotted down the road.

The car wasn’t in the woods; it was underwater.

Officials said the driver was able to escape his vehicle and walk down the road to Sharon VFD firefighters responding to the scene. He was wet and cold but uninjured.

“The young driver was very lucky,” reads the Facebook post. “If you see something like this, please stop and at least check on the people.”

