Investigation opens on vandalized Columbia City Cemetery

According to the Columbia Police Department, the damages were caused by vandalism on Thursday,...
According to the Columbia Police Department, the damages were caused by vandalism on Thursday, Jan. 5.(Columbia Police Department)
By Ame Posey
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 1:05 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The grounds of the Columbia City Cemetery now have several toppled headstones.

According to the Columbia Police Department, the damages were caused by vandalism on Thursday, Jan. 5.

Officers sent out a community alert on the AtlasOne app the following day to ask anyone with information to come forward.

Later in the day, CPD said the case had turned into a juvenile investigation, and they could not offer further information at this time.

