The Hattiesburg Zoo relaunches its outreach program

Hattiesburg Zoo reboots its outreach program for 2023
Hattiesburg Zoo reboots its outreach program for 2023(WDAM Staff)
By Kyra Lampley
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 5:30 PM CST
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - There may be an organization or classroom unable to take a trip to the Hattiesburg Zoo in 2023.

Not to worry.

An outreach program clobbered by COVID-19 and discontinued the past few years has been restarted and will bring the zoo to those unable to make a visit.

The Hattiesburg Zoo restarted this month a program designed for schools, libraries and other community-based entities to learn about animals, their environments and how to preserve their habitats.

“So, even if a school or classroom may not be able to go on a field trip for whatever reason, we can bring those animals to them,” said Jeremy Cumpton, the Zoo’s director of conservation, education and wildlife.

“Those students still get that exposure and get to make that connection with nature.”

Animals that will be presented on outreach trips will include snakes, a bearded dragon, turtle and hedgehog.

The Hattiesburg Zoo wants to encourage teachers around the Pine Belt to check out the outreach opportunity.

