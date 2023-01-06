Win Stuff
Hattiesburg fugitive nabbed in Gulfport

Antonio Carter was arrested in Gulfport and returned to Hattiesburg where he will face...
Antonio Carter was arrested in Gulfport and returned to Hattiesburg where he will face aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a felon charges.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 7:22 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
From Hattiesburg Police Department Public Information Office

GULFPORT, Miss. (WDAM) - A 31-year-old Hattiesburg man was arrested on two felony charges by the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Gulfport in connection to an incident that took place in November 2022 in Hattiesburg.

Antonio Levon Carter was taken into custody on active arrest warrants for possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and aggravated assault.

Carter also has been charged with felony malicious mischief.

The arrest warrants were in connection to a Nov. 7, 2022, shooting that occurred in the 300 block of Martin Luther King Avenue, when officers responded to a report of a disturbance and later learned a vehicle had been shot.

There were no injuries in the incident.

Carter was transported back to Forrest County, and booked into the Forrest County Jail.

