Hattiesburg fugitive nabbed in Gulfport

From Hattiesburg Police Department Public Information Office

GULFPORT, Miss. (WDAM) - A 31-year-old Hattiesburg man was arrested on two felony charges by the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Gulfport in connection to an incident that took place in November 2022 in Hattiesburg.

Antonio Levon Carter was taken into custody on active arrest warrants for possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and aggravated assault.

Carter also has been charged with felony malicious mischief.

The arrest warrants were in connection to a Nov. 7, 2022, shooting that occurred in the 300 block of Martin Luther King Avenue, when officers responded to a report of a disturbance and later learned a vehicle had been shot.

There were no injuries in the incident.

Carter was transported back to Forrest County, and booked into the Forrest County Jail.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.