Freeze damage to plants is a concern as winter weather approaches

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - One hard freeze after another affected the Pine Belt not too long ago

This caused damage to a lot of plants around the area, with some of that damage being permanent.

Not all damage is permanent though, and it’s best to prune your winter plants as soon as possible before another hard freeze takes place in the Pine Belt.

A coordinator at the Mississippi State AG Extension Office says that the winter plants should be trimmed soon.

“Following a freeze, especially like we had, a lot of questions start coming in about trimming after a freeze,” said Matthew Thornton. “Any of your bed plants like pansies, snapdragons, and kales that you will plant for color during the wintertime will experience some damage to the leaves.

“Now that we’re a week or so out from that, you can go ahead and start pruning out the dead material.”

Summer plants should be pruned closer to March.

