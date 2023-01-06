Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Freeze damage to plants is a concern as winter weather approaches

Helping plants survive harsh, winter weather
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 5:22 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - One hard freeze after another affected the Pine Belt not too long ago

This caused damage to a lot of plants around the area, with some of that damage being permanent.

Not all damage is permanent though, and it’s best to prune your winter plants as soon as possible before another hard freeze takes place in the Pine Belt.

A coordinator at the Mississippi State AG Extension Office says that the winter plants should be trimmed soon.

“Following a freeze, especially like we had, a lot of questions start coming in about trimming after a freeze,” said Matthew Thornton. “Any of your bed plants like pansies, snapdragons, and kales that you will plant for color during the wintertime will experience some damage to the leaves.

“Now that we’re a week or so out from that, you can go ahead and start pruning out the dead material.”

Summer plants should be pruned closer to March.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

-
Pedestrian hit on I-59 on NYE in Hattiesburg identified
Ahkeem Lacey, 28, of Waynesboro.
Waynesboro man arrested after incident at Laurel MDOC Wednesday
Mississippi Power is warning of fake phone calls demanding payment … or else.
Mississippi Power warning customers of phone scam
$4 million lottery ticket sold in Mississippi; largest in state history
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills safety Damar Hamlin awake, communicating, doctors say

Latest News

Helping plants survive harsh, winter weather
Helping plants survive harsh, winter weather
'Dry January' among New Year's resolution checklist
'Dry January' among New Year's resolution checklist
Waynesboro man arrested, charged with assaulting a police officer
Waynesboro man arrested, charged with assaulting a police officer
Some Lamar County residents not happy about proposed solar farm
Some potential neighbors of proposed solar farm against project