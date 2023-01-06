Win Stuff
Forrest Co. school bus hit at railroad crossing

A school bus
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Forrest County School District bus was rear-ended at a railroad crossing in Hattiesburg Friday afternoon.

According to FCSD Superintendent Brian Freeman, neither the bus driver nor any of the students on the bus reported injuries during the incident.

Freeman said the bus had stopped at a railroad crossing, as required by law, on Main Street when it was hit by a passenger vehicle around 2:30 p.m. Three students were reportedly inside the bus at the time of the collision.

The superintendent said the Hattiesburg Police Department, Hattiesburg Fire Department and AAA Ambulance Service responded to the scene.

The bus driver and the students were switched to a different bus and continued their route. The bus, #19, is believed to have received little damage from the collision.

The passenger vehicle reportedly received some damage to its front area due to the wreck. Freeman said the driver of the vehicle was being evaluated for possible injuries while he was leaving the scene.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, one minor injury was reported from the incident.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

