Former USM football coach Jim Carmody died Thursday

Jim Carmody, right, shakes hands with Bear Bryant after USM defeated the University of Alabama,...
Jim Carmody, right, shakes hands with Bear Bryant after USM defeated the University of Alabama, 38-29, ending The Crimson Tide's 59-game home winning streak at Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Nov. 13, 1982. Credit: University of Southern Mississippi Athletics(Southern Miss Athletics)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 10:24 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The man who created the “Nasty Bunch” defense passed away Thursday afternoon.

Jim Carmody, who was known as ‘Big Nasty,” was 89 years old.

Carmody spent six years (1982-1987) as head football coach at the University of Southern Mississippi, which tweeted the news of his death.

He held the distinction of having coached both Reggie Collier and Brett Favre during his USM stint.

He also held the distinction of having coached at all three of Mississippi’s Football Bowl Subdivision universities on two, separate occasions.

