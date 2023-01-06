Dry January: New Year’s resolution resolved

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -After celebrating the holidays, many people start their healthy New Year’s resolutions, and one of them is known as Dry January.

Merit Health Wesley nurse practitioner Mallory Stockstill from the medical group says the best way to go about lowering your drinking habit in the new year is to be persistent with your goal and to not keep alcohol in the house.

“So, some things that happen to your body when you stop drinking,” Stockstill said. “You may have some weight loss, you’ll be more hydrated. which in turn can lead to more energy, better skin, you’ll probably sleep better and you’ll actually get sick less. Your immune system will get a boost.”

While not all drinking is bad, Stockstill says drinks with excess sugar, like juice and sodas, should be avoided.

“So, in moderation alcohol is actually OK, and that’s typically one drink a day for women and two drinks a day for men” Stockstill said. “That’s five ounces of wine, 12 ounces of beer, or one-and-a-half ounces of liquor,” said Stockstill.

Stockstill says binge drinking is most common in 18-to-34 year-olds and is defined as having more than five drinks for men and four drinks for women.

“There are certain medications and certain medical conditions (where) alcohol should be avoided,” Stockstill said. “So, speak with your PCP and decide if you’re on any of those or if you have any of those conditions.”

According to Stockstill, excessive alcohol consumption also can lead to liver damage, heart disease and increased risk of cancer and stroke.

