Driver suffers minor injuries after encountering buck
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A driver suffered minor injuries after a close encounter with a deer on Highway 15 Friday morning.
According to the Shady Grove Volunteer Fire Department, the driver hit the deer around 7:30 a.m.
The driver reportedly suffered several lacerations and was transported to the emergency room at South Central Regional Medical Center for treatment. A passenger in the vehicle was not injured.
The collision killed the young buck. It also caused some exterior damage to the vehicle.
The fire department issued a warning to drivers to be on the lookout for deer.
