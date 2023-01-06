01/06 Ryan’s “Coldest” Friday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

If you’re a fan of cold weather I hope you were able to make it out around sunrise today, because that’s the coldest we’ll be for at least the next couple of weeks. Lows fell down to 32 degrees in the coldest areas of the Pine Belt this morning, while most were closer to the mid 30s. That’s were the cooling ends though, and a short, but sharp, warming trend begins. It’ll start subtly, temperatures only rising from the mid 60s yesterday, to the upper 60s later this afternoon with a high near 67. It wouldn’t surprise me to see a 70 pop up, but I largely expect those to hold off until Saturday afternoon. In between we’ll see another chilly morning in the low 40s, but by Sunday morning we’ll be back in the 50s. That’s were the sunshine and the warming ends as the first of two fronts we’ll see next week moves in.

Neither front looks anything like the last two events we’ve seen that brought severe weather into the area. Sundays will arrive early in the morning and linger until early Monday morning, but nothing outside of a stray rumble of thunder is expected and even that’s a long-shot. This front won’t completely clear the area, so expect cloud cover and some lingering spotty showers Monday and Tuesday. By the time Thursday arrives another, stronger front moves in, but this one still isn’t producing any concerning weather...just going to bring about a more noticible weather change. That front will have much drier and cooler air than Sunday’s, but still nothing like what we saw a few weeks ago with our last Arctic front.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.