Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

01/06 Ryan’s “Coldest” Friday Morning Forecast

This morning was the coldest weather we’ll see for the next few weeks.
01/06 Ryan's "Coldest" Friday Morning Forecast
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 10:07 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Good morning, Pine Belt!

If you’re a fan of cold weather I hope you were able to make it out around sunrise today, because that’s the coldest we’ll be for at least the next couple of weeks. Lows fell down to 32 degrees in the coldest areas of the Pine Belt this morning, while most were closer to the mid 30s. That’s were the cooling ends though, and a short, but sharp, warming trend begins. It’ll start subtly, temperatures only rising from the mid 60s yesterday, to the upper 60s later this afternoon with a high near 67. It wouldn’t surprise me to see a 70 pop up, but I largely expect those to hold off until Saturday afternoon. In between we’ll see another chilly morning in the low 40s, but by Sunday morning we’ll be back in the 50s. That’s were the sunshine and the warming ends as the first of two fronts we’ll see next week moves in.

Neither front looks anything like the last two events we’ve seen that brought severe weather into the area. Sundays will arrive early in the morning and linger until early Monday morning, but nothing outside of a stray rumble of thunder is expected and even that’s a long-shot. This front won’t completely clear the area, so expect cloud cover and some lingering spotty showers Monday and Tuesday. By the time Thursday arrives another, stronger front moves in, but this one still isn’t producing any concerning weather...just going to bring about a more noticible weather change. That front will have much drier and cooler air than Sunday’s, but still nothing like what we saw a few weeks ago with our last Arctic front.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

-
Pedestrian hit on I-59 on NYE in Hattiesburg identified
Ahkeem Lacey, 28, of Waynesboro.
Waynesboro man arrested after incident at Laurel MDOC Wednesday
Mississippi Power is warning of fake phone calls demanding payment … or else.
Mississippi Power warning customers of phone scam
$4 million lottery ticket sold in Mississippi; largest in state history
The aftermath of the explosion left debris everywhere.
Man dies instantly in garage explosion after he cut into a gas tank, police say

Latest News

01/06 Ryan's "Coldest" Friday Morning Forecast
01/06 Ryan's "Coldest" Friday Morning Forecast
Patrick's Thursday PM Forecast 1/5
Sunny skies will continue into the weekend.
Patrick's Thursday PM Forecast 1/5
Patrick's Thursday PM Forecast 1/5
01/05 Ryan’s “Chilly Again” Thursday Morning Forecast
01/05 Ryan’s “Chilly Again” Thursday Morning Forecast