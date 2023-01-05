Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Zach Arnett promotes and brings in new faces to Mississippi State coaching staff

By Sydney Wicker
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 8:03 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi State head coach, Zach Arnett promoted Matt Brock, the former special teams and linebackers coach, to defensive coordinator and hired MSU alum, Chad Bumphis, as the new wide receivers coach.

Matt Brock has been at Mississippi State for the last three season and was hired in February of 2020. He spent time at Washington State prior to coming to Starkville.

Brock did call defensive plays in Mississippi State’s Reliaquest Bowl game where they beat Illinois 19-10. He led the Bulldogs to holding the Illini to only 22 rushing yards. The defense also had 7 sacks and 10 tackles for loss.

Arnett also welcomes Mississippi native and former Mississippi State wide receiver, Chad Bumphis, to the staff. Bumphis was recently with Utah where he helped the Utes to back to back Rose Bowl appearances and two Pac-12 championships.

During Bumphis’s time at Mississippi State he was the leading receiver for three out of his four season and currently holds the receiving touchdown school record with 24.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi representative’s missing daughter found safe in Florida, according to police
Mississippi representative’s missing daughter found safe in Florida, according to police
Hannah Estes, 21, of Laurel.
Laurel woman accused of sexual battery
David's wife Lacy Scarborough is waiting on updates about the recovery mission.
Wife of helicopter crash victim relieved after bodies recovered
File image
3 injured in single vehicle wreck in Jones County
Ronald Buckley (center) made his initial appearance in Laurel Municipal Court Wednesday.
Bond denied for Laurel double homicide suspect

Latest News

FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Damar Hamlin opens eyes, is responsive: NFL insider
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green calls out from the bench in the second half of an...
NBA names Pelicans’ Willie Green Western Conference Coach of the Month for December
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (3) shoots a 3-pointer against Houston Rockets guard...
McCollum leads short-handed Pelicans past Rockets, 119-108
Dunbar family remembers their son 11 years after he died due to a cardiac arrest during a...
Dunbar family remembers D’Iberville football player 11 years after death on field
(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Former Ole Miss linebacker and NFL All-Pro named 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist