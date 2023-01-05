‘Wild Adventure’ sets off on new Hattiesburg Zoo website

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - As the new year rolls in, the Hattiesburg Zoo is rolling out a new website.

“Our goal was for this new site to be more informative and a one-stop information source for people planning a visit to our zoo,” said Demetric Kelly, director of guest services and retail. “With the click of a button, guests to the site can learn more about our animals, book a sloth experience, gain access to the answers of frequently asked questions or book a birthday party.”

The new site is informative and educational, with a colorful and whimsical flair.

New additions to the site include a section on park rules and information on zoo outreach and volunteer opportunities.

“We are constantly improving, updating and adding new attractions and animals at our zoo, and it is important that we reflect that in our website,” said Rick Taylor, executive director of the Hattiesburg Convention Commission, which manages and oversees the operation of the zoo. “I believe visitors to the site will be pleased with its comprehensive information and ease of access.”

The Hattiesburg Zoo’s website address is www.hattiesburgzoo.com.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.