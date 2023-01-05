Win Stuff
Waynesboro man arrested after incident at Laurel MDOC Wednesday

Ahkeem Lacey, 28, of Waynesboro.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Waynesboro man was arrested after allegedly breaking a Mississippi Department of Correction officer’s noise Wednesday morning.

According to the Laurel Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Corrections Department at 1117 W 6th Street around 11 a.m.

At the scene, officers learned that 28-year-old Ahkeem Lacey had gotten into a physical altercation with a corrections officer.

Lacy had reportedly traveled with another person to the department building to make a report when an official suspected Lacey might’ve had possession of a controlled substance. It was later learned that Lacey, a former felon, was in possession of a firearm.

An altercation resulted in Lacey allegedly assaulting and breaking an officer’s noise.

LPD arrested Lacy and charged him with possession of a firearm by a felon and simple assault on a police officer - a felony. He is also being charged with resisting arrest.

He is currently being held at the Jones County Adult Detention Center, as he is expected to make his initial appearance in Laurel Municipal Court on Friday.

