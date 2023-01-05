Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

PRCC using new mobile classroom for workforce training

PRCC taking workforce training on the road
By Charles Herrington
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 8:12 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Pearl River Community College is taking workforce training on the road, directly to employees at their work site.

PRCC is using a new classroom on wheels to offer state-of-the-art training.

It’s called the Wildcat Mobile Maintenance Training Unit.

It will provide training in many areas, including pneumatics, hydraulics, and laser alignment.

Total cost for the classroom and equipment is more than $600,000.

A grant from Accelerate MS funded the project.

“We do ask our companies to share the cost of this training, but they’re able to do so at a much more affordable rate than they would in working with a private vendor, Rebecca Brown, dean of workforce, economic development and adult education at PRCC. “Sometimes (the employers spend) as little as 20 percent of what it would have cost to do the same training with a private vendor.”

One dozen companies have partnered with PRCC for the program so far.

More than two dozen training sessions have been scheduled over the next six months, which will involved more than 500 workers. WORKERS.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hannah Estes, 21, of Laurel.
Laurel woman accused of sexual battery
School Closures in the Pine Belt
LIST: School closures ahead of severe weather threat
Petal prepares for Chick-fil-A to open
Chick-fil-a raises traffic concerns days away from opening
Mississippi representative’s missing daughter found safe in Florida, according to police
Mississippi representative’s missing daughter found safe in Florida, according to police
The driver had to be extricated by EMServ Ambulance Service medics and volunteer firefighters...
Driver seriously injured in single-vehicle rollover crash in Jones Co.

Latest News

Hattiesburg's New Year's Eve crowd is expected to have supplied a tasty financial boost for...
Hattiesburg expected to have received New Year's economic bump to start 2023
Special traffic plan announced ahead of Chick-fil-A Petal opening
2022 big year for Petal; More room for growth in 2023
2022 big year for Petal; More room for growth in 2023
Vote on final ordinance scheduled for Feb. 7.
Sumrall inching closer to adopting alcohol ordinance