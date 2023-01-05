PRCC using new mobile classroom for workforce training

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Pearl River Community College is taking workforce training on the road, directly to employees at their work site.

PRCC is using a new classroom on wheels to offer state-of-the-art training.

It’s called the Wildcat Mobile Maintenance Training Unit.

It will provide training in many areas, including pneumatics, hydraulics, and laser alignment.

Total cost for the classroom and equipment is more than $600,000.

A grant from Accelerate MS funded the project.

“We do ask our companies to share the cost of this training, but they’re able to do so at a much more affordable rate than they would in working with a private vendor, Rebecca Brown, dean of workforce, economic development and adult education at PRCC. “Sometimes (the employers spend) as little as 20 percent of what it would have cost to do the same training with a private vendor.”

One dozen companies have partnered with PRCC for the program so far.

More than two dozen training sessions have been scheduled over the next six months, which will involved more than 500 workers. WORKERS.

