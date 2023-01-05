Win Stuff
Pedestrian hit on I-59 on NYE in Hattiesburg identified

By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The pedestrian that was hit and killed under the Hardy Street overpass of Interstate 59 on Saturday night has been identified.

According to Lamar County Coroner Blake Matherne, the deceased was identified as 37-year-old Jarred M. Knight, from St. Tammy Parish, La. His next of kin have been notified.

Matherne said Knight was believed to have been homeless. He had been reportedly seen walking around the area of the incident alone.

On Saturday, The Hattiesburg Police Department said emergency personnel responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on I-59 just before 8 p.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered the man deceased in the northbound lanes under Hardy Street.

According to HPD, the individual was struck by a 2016 Honda Civic, and the driver of the vehicle stopped at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

At this time, no charges have been filed in the incident.

