MPD: Bank teller steals 83-year-old’s debit card, spends $28K

Aaron Chaney
Aaron Chaney(SCSO)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police arrested a bank teller accused of stealing money from an 83-year-old woman.

An investigation into fraud began in July 2021 when MPD investigated Aaron Chaney, who was employed as a bank teller at First Horizon bank on Austin Peay Highway.

The victim told police she noticed her account was used for purchases of more than $28,000.

She says she went to the bank to dispute the charges with Chaney, who issued her a new card and requested the new pin would be put on file.

According to the police report, Chaney told her the charges would be reversed and that the FBI was notified.

Investigators say they found records and video surveillance that showed Chaney using the woman’s account to make withdrawals at Bank of America and Walmart locations in Memphis.

The transactions were made using the woman’s old debit card and her new card.

A warrant was issued for Chaney’s arrest and he was taken into custody on January 5.

Chaney is charged with identity fraud, financial exploitation of an elderly/vulnerable person, theft of property and fraudulent use/illegal possession of a credit card.

