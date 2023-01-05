MLK Community Development Corporation previews events

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Martin Luther King Community Development Corporation of Laurel is getting ready to host its annual events this year.

The organization is embarking on their eighth year of traditions, with this year’s theme being the Code of Unity.

The organization is aiming to emphasize local culture diversity development through community-sponsored activities.

“We want the community to know that this is a program that was designed to uplift the community,” said the Rev. Jerry A. James Sr., executive director of the development corporation. “It’s not just for this side of the tracks, and maybe I should say a little bit better, not just for black folk.

“There’s a community-wide program that we want to celebrate this day.”

A 5-K run will be held at 8 a.m. on Jan. 14. Registration will begin at 7 am.

Other events include an opening service and a Jan. 16 scholarship prayer breakfast.

For more information or to register for events, please call (601) 480-1954.

