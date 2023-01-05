Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Local first responders working to educate in CPR following injury of an NFL player

By Joseph Doehring
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 7:05 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - CPR is a very practical skill for only the direst of situations.

Some may think that it’s too difficult of a skill to learn, but the American Heart Association and the Mississippi Fire Academy are working to ensure that anyone and everyone can be prepared to potentially save a life.

“Sudden cardiac arrest can happen to anyone as we saw Monday night in the game,” said Jennifer Hopping, the executive director of the American Heart Association. “So, that’s why our goal is to get everyone trained. Any age can be trained in hands-only CPR. So, one of the things we’re working on right now with high school students is to be trained in CPR so that they know what to do. Odds are, if you have to perform CPR in your lifetime, it’s probably going to be on someone you love.”

Unlike in the situation of Hamlin’s collapse, emergency medical personnel is not always immediately available just minutes after someone begins showing symptoms of cardiac arrest.

Rob Fisher with the Mississippi Fire Academy says in life and death situations, that’s normally the case, that’s why knowing CPR is so crucial.

“Over 350,000 Americans in the U.S. alone die of a cardiac event. So, with that being said, most of the time, this is going to be happening outside the hospital. Over 70 percent of them are going to be in your homes, your workplaces, your offices, where you’re at. So, it’s super important to know to activate the 9-1-1 system and start CPR as soon as possible,” he said.

The AHA handed out CPR training kits to all JPS schools back in October 2022 and says they along with all state first responders are working to ensure as many lives can be saved as possible.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi representative’s missing daughter found safe in Florida, according to police
Mississippi representative’s missing daughter found safe in Florida, according to police
Hannah Estes, 21, of Laurel.
Laurel woman accused of sexual battery
David's wife Lacy Scarborough is waiting on updates about the recovery mission.
Wife of helicopter crash victim relieved after bodies recovered
File image
3 injured in single vehicle wreck in Jones County
Ronald Buckley (center) made his initial appearance in Laurel Municipal Court Wednesday.
Bond denied for Laurel double homicide suspect

Latest News

6pm Headlines 1/4
6pm Headlines 1/4
Laurel group readying to celebrate MLK
MLK Community Development Corporation previews events
10pm Headlines 1/4
10pm Headlines 1/4
Laurel group readying to celebrate MLK
Laurel group gearing up to celebrate MLK
PRCC's Wildcat Mobile Maintenance Training Unit will offer workforce training an job sites.
PRCC using new mobile classroom for workforce training