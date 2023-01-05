Human trafficking forum set for Jan. 24 in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg sorority chapter is encouraging parents and their children to attend a Jan. 24 forum addressing an oft-overlooked issue: Human trafficking.

The Hattiesburg Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated, will host “Beneath the Surface: An Evening Discussion about Human Trafficking.”

The event is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. on Jan. 24 at the Jackie Dole Sherill Community Center, 220 West Front Street, Hattiesburg.

The focus of the forum is not only to shine a light on the issue, but discuss ways to better help victims as well as fostering “multidisciplinary cooperation.”

According to the sorority chapter, human trafficking is a “hidden problem,” affecting not only the Pine Belt, but the entire state.

The event will consist presentations by local, state and federal law enforcement officials.

The forum is free and open to the public.

With more than 350,000 initiated members, nationally and internationally, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated, is a private, not-for-profit organization whose purpose is to provide assistance and support through established programs that focus on:

Economic Development

Educational Development

International Awareness and Involvement

Physical and Mental Health

Political Awareness and Involvement (Social Action).

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.