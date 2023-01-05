Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Human trafficking forum set for Jan. 24 in Hattiesburg

The Hattiesburg Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated, will host a Jan....
The Hattiesburg Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated, will host a Jan. 24 forum on human trafficking.(generic)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg sorority chapter is encouraging parents and their children to attend a Jan. 24 forum addressing an oft-overlooked issue: Human trafficking.

The Hattiesburg Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated, will host “Beneath the Surface: An Evening Discussion about Human Trafficking.”

The event is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. on Jan. 24 at the Jackie Dole Sherill Community Center, 220 West Front Street, Hattiesburg.

The focus of the forum is not only to shine a light on the issue, but discuss ways to better help victims as well as fostering “multidisciplinary cooperation.”

According to the sorority chapter, human trafficking is a “hidden problem,” affecting not only the Pine Belt, but the entire state.

The event will consist presentations by local, state and federal law enforcement officials.

The forum is free and open to the public.

With more than 350,000 initiated members, nationally and internationally, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated, is a private, not-for-profit organization whose purpose is to provide assistance and support through established programs that focus on:

  • Economic Development
  • Educational Development
  • International Awareness and Involvement
  • Physical and Mental Health
  • Political Awareness and Involvement (Social Action).

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi representative’s missing daughter found safe in Florida, according to police
Mississippi representative’s missing daughter found safe in Florida, according to police
-
Pedestrian hit on I-59 on NYE in Hattiesburg identified
Hannah Estes, 21, of Laurel.
Laurel woman accused of sexual battery
David's wife Lacy Scarborough is waiting on updates about the recovery mission.
Wife of helicopter crash victim relieved after bodies recovered
File image
3 injured in single vehicle wreck in Jones County

Latest News

Ahkeem Lacey, 28, of Waynesboro.
Waynesboro man arrested after incident at Laurel MDOC Wednesday
Mississippi Power is warning of fake phone calls demanding payment … or else.
Mississippi Power warning customers of phone scam
An event celebrating that achievement was held at the headquarters of the Dixie Electric Power...
DE Fastlink reaches 10K subscribers
Mayor Lumumba discusses potential changes in Public Works Department.
Mayor: Expect major changes in Public Works Dept. amid water takeover