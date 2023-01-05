Win Stuff
Hub City man wanted in residential burglary investigation, according to police

If anyone has information on Isaiah Booth’s whereabouts, contact Hattiesburg Police Department at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A warrant has been issued for a Hattiesburg man in an ongoing residential burglary investigation in the Hub City.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 32-year-old Isaiah Booth, of Hattiesburg, has an active warrant for a residential burglary that happened on Dec. 24, 2022, in the 100 block of North 35th Avenue.

If anyone has information on Booth’s whereabouts, contact Hattiesburg Police Department at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP.

