Hub City man wanted in residential burglary investigation, according to police
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A warrant has been issued for a Hattiesburg man in an ongoing residential burglary investigation in the Hub City.
According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 32-year-old Isaiah Booth, of Hattiesburg, has an active warrant for a residential burglary that happened on Dec. 24, 2022, in the 100 block of North 35th Avenue.
If anyone has information on Booth’s whereabouts, contact Hattiesburg Police Department at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP.
