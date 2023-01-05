Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

HPD searching for suspected commercial burglar

A warrant has been issued for a suspect in a Dec. 31, 2022, commercial burglary.
A warrant has been issued for a suspect in a Dec. 31, 2022, commercial burglary.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From Hattiesburg Police Department Public Information Office

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police have an active arrest warrant for an individual believed involved in a New Year’s Eve armed robbery.

James Shanks Jr., 26, Laurel, has an active arrest warrant for armed robbery in connection to the Dec. 31, 2022, incident that occurred at 7060 U.S. 49.

Shanks Jr., also goes by the name Ramon Reddington on social media.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi representative’s missing daughter found safe in Florida, according to police
Mississippi representative’s missing daughter found safe in Florida, according to police
-
Pedestrian hit on I-59 on NYE in Hattiesburg identified
Hannah Estes, 21, of Laurel.
Laurel woman accused of sexual battery
David's wife Lacy Scarborough is waiting on updates about the recovery mission.
Wife of helicopter crash victim relieved after bodies recovered
File image
3 injured in single vehicle wreck in Jones County

Latest News

Dry January: New Year's Resolution
Dry January: New Year’s resolution resolved
.
Michael Clark Lightsource BP interview
.
Lamar County administrator interview on solar panel farm
Patrick's Thursday PM Forecast 1/5
Patrick's Thursday PM Forecast 1/5