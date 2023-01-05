HPD searching for suspected commercial burglar

From Hattiesburg Police Department Public Information Office

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police have an active arrest warrant for an individual believed involved in a New Year’s Eve armed robbery.

James Shanks Jr., 26, Laurel, has an active arrest warrant for armed robbery in connection to the Dec. 31, 2022, incident that occurred at 7060 U.S. 49.

Shanks Jr., also goes by the name Ramon Reddington on social media.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

