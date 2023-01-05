Win Stuff
Hattiesburg Pocket Museum turns back time with ‘sharpest’ exhibit

By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 10:24 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The first exhibit at the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum made its debut in August 2020.

Back then, people were becoming accustomed to staying home for the pandemic. As a result, they had little interest in adventure or whimsy – much less searching for a tiny, secretive museum located in a downtown Hattiesburg alley.

It wasn’t until its second or third month of operation that the museum started to experience crowds of any size.

Today, the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum sees thousands of visitors every month. The secret is out!

Interestingly, the museum curators said that not a month goes by that people don’t ask, “What was the first exhibit at the museum?”

Milo himself had not arrived in Hattiesburg to take on the role of museum curator at that time, so he didn’t see the first exhibit either.

To satisfy the public’s and his own curiosity, Milo has decided to turn back the hands of time and bring back the first (and sharpest) exhibit for visitors to enjoy – Swiss Army Knives.

The first Swiss Army knives were developed in the late 1880s and were not actually made in Switzerland but in Germany until the Swiss landed the army contract. The Swiss Army used the knives to cut material, open cans and repair rifles; thus, their multi-tool function.

The Hattiesburg Convention Commission said they hope you enjoy this homage to the Swiss Army knife.

