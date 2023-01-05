Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Hattiesburg New Year’s celebration creates positive economic impact

Hub City expected to have received New Year's economic bump to start 2023
By Kyra Lampley
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 7:28 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A jam-packed New Year’s weekend is expected to have gotten downtown Hattiesburg businesses off to a good start to the new year.

The annual New Years celebration, “Midnight on Front Street,” brought crowds and revenue to downtown Hattiesburg this past weekend.

An estimated 10,000 people watched as the Hub City sign dropped in downtown Hattiesburg--signaling the start of the new year.

The event lured visitors from all over the state and included activities for all ages, even a confetti drop that was geared towards younger children.

Food trucks drove in from across the Pine Belt and nearby restaurants remained open throughout the night.

“All of the businesses that we’ve talked to so far have said that it was an incredibly successful event for them as well. Particularly the ones that had specific events,” Hattiesburg Downtown Association Executive Director Andrea Saffle said.

“Most of the restaurants and bars on Front Street all had VIP events or did a ticketed event, and everybody has reported that it was much bigger than last year, much bigger in their sales, very successful.”

Nelson Haskin Jr, who owns five downtown Hattiesburg restaurants, said that his sales during the new years celebration exceeded his expectations.

“We’ve definitely seen an increase, I would say just preliminarily, probably 15-20 percent better than last year, and that is due to the increase in people that attended the event,” Haskin said

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hannah Estes, 21, of Laurel.
Laurel woman accused of sexual battery
School Closures in the Pine Belt
LIST: School closures ahead of severe weather threat
Petal prepares for Chick-fil-A to open
Chick-fil-a raises traffic concerns days away from opening
Mississippi representative’s missing daughter found safe in Florida, according to police
Mississippi representative’s missing daughter found safe in Florida, according to police
The driver had to be extricated by EMServ Ambulance Service medics and volunteer firefighters...
Driver seriously injured in single-vehicle rollover crash in Jones Co.

Latest News

Hattiesburg's New Year's Eve crowd is expected to have supplied a tasty financial boost for...
Hattiesburg expected to have received New Year's economic bump to start 2023
St. James Wright VFW restraining order extended
Temporary restraining order on St. James Wright VFW extended
Laurel man charged with 2 counts of murder denied bond Wednesday
Laurel man charged with 2 counts of murder denied bond Wednesday
The Mississippi Highway Patrol issued more than 8,037 citations statewide during the 2022-23...
MHP: Statewide citations drop 45.3 percent during New Year’s period