Hattiesburg New Year’s celebration creates positive economic impact

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A jam-packed New Year’s weekend is expected to have gotten downtown Hattiesburg businesses off to a good start to the new year.

The annual New Years celebration, “Midnight on Front Street,” brought crowds and revenue to downtown Hattiesburg this past weekend.

An estimated 10,000 people watched as the Hub City sign dropped in downtown Hattiesburg--signaling the start of the new year.

The event lured visitors from all over the state and included activities for all ages, even a confetti drop that was geared towards younger children.

Food trucks drove in from across the Pine Belt and nearby restaurants remained open throughout the night.

“All of the businesses that we’ve talked to so far have said that it was an incredibly successful event for them as well. Particularly the ones that had specific events,” Hattiesburg Downtown Association Executive Director Andrea Saffle said.

“Most of the restaurants and bars on Front Street all had VIP events or did a ticketed event, and everybody has reported that it was much bigger than last year, much bigger in their sales, very successful.”

Nelson Haskin Jr, who owns five downtown Hattiesburg restaurants, said that his sales during the new years celebration exceeded his expectations.

“We’ve definitely seen an increase, I would say just preliminarily, probably 15-20 percent better than last year, and that is due to the increase in people that attended the event,” Haskin said

