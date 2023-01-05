Win Stuff
4 baseball players represent Mississippi schools in preseason All-American teams

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Four college baseball players that represent Mississippi universities received 2023 Perfect Game preseason All-American honors Thursday.

Southern Miss ace and 2022 All-American Tanner Hall has been touted as a first-team All-American along with Ole Miss shortstop Jacob Gonzalez.

Last year’s freshman sensation for the 2022 national champion-winning Rebels Hunter Elliot was tabbed to the second-team All-American squad.

Mississippi State outfielder Colton Ledbetter earned a spot as a preseason third-team All-American to round out the student-athletes boasting a Mississippi school.

Mississippi schools have won back-to-back NCAA College World Series National Championships (MSU in 2021 and Ole Miss in 2022) and will look to embark on national dominance again in the 2023 season.

For the full list of preseason All-American nominees, click here.

