Temporary restraining order extended for St. James Wright VFW Post 5397

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On Tuesday, a hearing took place in the 10th District Chancery Court with Judge Sheila Smallwood to discuss the growing concerns over acts of violence that have taken place at the St. James Wright VFW Post 5397 at 108 Mobile Street.

During the hearing, a temporary restraining order against the St. James Wright VFW Post was extended.

Based on feedback from the judge, both the attorney of the defendant and the attorney for the City of Hattiesburg are working to draft an agreed order.

The temporary restraining order document, which was filed two weeks ago, was extended and will continue to be in place until an agreed order is signed and filed.

This order is intended to prohibit the St. James Wright VFW from making its facilities available for certain events. It also requires the defendant to provide security for all events others than post meetings hosted at the location.

According to the City of Hattiesburg, the order comes as a result of two 2022 shootings that happened during and after two separate events at the St. James Wright VFW’s building over the past eight weeks - including Oct. 29 and Dec. 10.

The Hattiesburg Police Department reportedly recovered 76 shell casings after the Oct. 29 incident and 32 shell casings after the Dec.10 incident.

This order will be extended until an agreement is reduced to writing and entered by the court. No specific date has been provided.

Scroll below to read the extended temporary restraining order attached.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.