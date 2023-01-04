Win Stuff
Sumrall inching closer to adopting alcohol ordinance

By Will Polston
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - Progress has been made towards adopting an ordinance regarding alcohol sales in Sumrall.

During the board meeting Tuesday, residents and business owners negotiated with the board regarding concerns about the proposed ordinances.

Agreements were made on topics such as Sunday sales times, town permit costs and advertising concerns.

“They were listening and actively negotiating to come to a reasonable spot for both parties involved, businesses and residents,” said Tony Leslie, owner of The Local Eatery. “I think once they do vote and get the ordinances in place, it’ll allow the businesses to do what we need to do and the residents to enjoy.”

The board will craft their final ordinance during the planning meeting in two weeks, with intention of adopting an ordinance on February 7.

