Special traffic plan announced ahead of Chick-Fil-A Petal opening

(Chick-fil-A)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Are you ready for hot chicken and biscuits in the morning?

Starting Thursday, Jan. 5, at 6:30 a.m., Petal residents will get the chance to order one of their favorite breakfast sandwiches from the newly opened Chick-fil-A off Evelyn Gandy Parkway.

To help traffic adjust during their initial opening, a special traffic plan will be in effect from January 5-7.

For these dates only, restaurant employees will be working with off-duty Petal police officers to control traffic on Parkway Lane and in the Chick-fil-A parking lot.

Guests are asked to use the entry point by Magnolia State Bank to access Parkway Lane from Evelyn Gandy Parkway.

Traffic flow on Parkway Lane is expected to return to normal after the grand opening weekend.

The store will be open during regular hours from Monday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information about the new location, check out their Facebook page.

