‘Never seen anything happen like that:’ Former NFL player reacts to Damar Hamlin incident

Former NFL player Marcus Hinton and other current and former NFL players just hope Damar Hamlin comes through this challenging situation.
By Bill Snyder
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 1:32 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - “I’ve never seen anything happen like that in my time.”

That’s what former NFL player Marcus Hinton told WLOX. Hinton’s a Stone County native. He played here, then at Alcorn State with Steve McNair, then three years with the Raiders and a pre-season with the Saints.

“I was actually watching that game Monday night, and I just came down with tears. Tears just started rolling because it is a brotherhood,” Hinton said.

Hinton was speaking to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamblin collapsing on the field following his tackle of a Bengals wide receiver.

“I talk right now with guys who are still in the league. We laugh and talk. It’s nothing for us to pick up the phone and talk for 5-10 minutes. It’s that brotherhood that we have, that comradery with them. You spend more time with them than you’re family.”

He said some positives are that Hamlin seems to be getting better, and the power of prayer.

“Prayer helps with what he’s going through now. That’s why we always pray before a game and after a game, no matter what level of competition you’re on, whether it’s Pop Warner or the pros. In a situation like this, everyone just comes together and wishes for the best for him, it’s all about him,” Hinton added.

He and other current and former NFL players just hope Hamlin comes through this challenging situation.

“You’re just a play away, we all know that, but we don’t think about that when we’re playing the game. You’re just out there having fun and doing what you love,” he said.

