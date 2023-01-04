Mississippi representative’s daughter missing, promises to move ‘heaven and earth’ to find her

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi representative’s teenage daughter is missing, with her last known location being in Alabama.

In a Facebook video posted by the representative Tuesday evening, a teary-eyed De’Keither Stamps said, “I need y’all to help me out. I ain’t seen my baby in almost a day. She’s somewhere in Alabama, so I need to move heaven and earth to help me find my baby.”

Stamps is the representative of Mississippi’s District 66 which is Hinds County.

The Enterprise, Alabama Police Department is now requesting assistance to locate 17-year-old Kristian Stamps.

According to police, she was last seen in blue jeans and a black hoodie on January 2 at 6:15 p.m. while leaving an Alabama park. She was driving a red 2008 Honda Accord with Mississippi tag HNZ3021.

In a following video on Tuesday, Stamps stated, “If anybody has any contact with my daughter, let her know: I’m coming for you. We will find you and we will get you safe.”

He also told those who may possibly be with his daughter, “I’m coming for her and we are going to scour the whole earth until we find her.”

