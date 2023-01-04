Win Stuff
January dedicated to ‘Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month’

January is "Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month."
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 8:01 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -Every day, firefighters answer the call to save a life from a burning building - but the danger goes beyond the flames. Crews are often exposed to deadly carcinogens that can cause cancer.

“Unfortunately, research has shown that we do have that higher risk”, said Collins Fire Chief John Pope.

Pope is also the President of the Mississippi Firefighters Association. He said departments everywhere are making sure firefighters know and practice preventive measures.

“[It’s] important for our firefighters to be aware of that way they can do all the things possible that they can do to prevent exposures or to lessen those exposures or to decontaminate after an exposure,” Pope said.

One important tool is an additional layer of protection, which helps cover first responders’ bodies and limits exposure to the elements.

“The hood is meant to protect areas that are not covered by the face piece,” Pope said. “So, the ears, the neck, the head, etc, and down to our upper chest and over our shoulders.”

Other preventative measures include cleaning gear and equipment.

“Whether it is decontaminating ourselves after we get back to the station, not bringing exposed items back into the common areas of the fire station, not bringing them inside living quarters or in the common areas or leaving gear and equipment in the engine bays,” Pope said.

In addition to these factors, Pope makes sure he encourages firefighters to stay up to date on regular doctors’ appointments so they can catch problems early.

“Have that annual physical and full work up in doing that, and that’s important for everyone to do that,” Pope said.

Pope said that the best way for the community to show support throughout the year is by asking your local fire station what you can do to help.

