How the Hattiesburg Zoo stays safe during severe weather

By Marissa McCardell
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 7:35 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Severe weather is no stranger to residents in the Pine Belt, even for our furry friends. That’s why the Hattiesburg Zoo takes many steps to ensure the safety of the animals and staff during potential weather threats.

Zoo Animal Curator Kristen Moore says all the animal buildings are stormproof, and it typically takes around two hours to safely secure the animals in their holdings.

“We always make sure to check the perimeter fences, fences of the zoo, to make sure no trees are down, no limbs are down, all that stuff to make sure everyone is nice and safe,” said Moore. “But, for the most part, we’re good at this. Mississippi gets a lot of bad weather, so we are pretty prepared for it.”

The Hattiesburg Zoo is now in its winter operation hours. It’s open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. in January and February.

