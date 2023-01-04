Hattiesburg Zoo restarts outreach program after two-year hiatus

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A once popular and important part of the Hattiesburg Zoo’s conservation education program is returning to the Pine Belt after COVID brought it to a halt in 2020.

The zoo’s outreach program will restart later this month. It is designed for schools, libraries and other community-based facilities to educate children and adults about different animal species, including their care and conservation status.

“We are so happy to once again be able to offer this animal outreach effort,” said Jeremy Cumpton, director of conservation, education and wildlife. “We hope to reach people who might not otherwise be able to visit our zoo.”

Each school term, the zoo will change the outreach program’s theme to keep information and learning fresh and topical. For example, this initial spring session will focus on how some pets can become space invaders.

All outreach events will also have a combination of two of the Zoo’s Ambassador Animals. They can include hedgehogs, small snakes, toads or box turtles.

The outreach program is free for any facility within 200 miles of Hattiesburg.

To book an outreach event, visit the Hattiesburg Zoo’s website and complete the form under Edzoocation/Zoo Outreach.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.