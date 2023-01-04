Former Lamar Co. judge becomes executive director at non-profit

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A former Lamar County circuit clerk judge has made a drastic career change.

After announcing he was stepping down from his position in October, Anthony Mozingo is officially the executive director of the non-profit organization, Homes of Hope for Children.

“Stepping from being a circuit court judge to executive director of a children’s ministry is about the biggest change you can imagine,” said Mozingo.

Mozingo said he is ready to take control of the organization regardless. Over the past few months, he has been working to prepare himself for the career change.

“I’ve been to Georgia and Louisiana, I’ve been to Jackson, all to different children’s ministries to try to learn and take from the best of each of those to prepare myself to come here to lead this ministry,” Mozingo said.

Now, Mozingo is working to meet the families and staff from the organization

“That’ll be our main focus going forward in the short term, developing a program here and a vision for homes, that will prepare these children to be reunified where possible, but where not possible, to prepare them to leave and go out into the world, school or work and be successful,” Mozingo said.

If you want to get involved with the non-profit, check out their website.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.